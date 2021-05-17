Triple Threat for the WWE Title: Drew McIntyre vs. Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley

We go back to the ring for the next match as Drew McIntyre makes his way out to pyro and a pop. Braun Strowman is out next to another pop. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is out next with MVP. Lashley hits the ring to pose with the title as more pyro goes off. Rome does formal ring introductions next.

The bell rings and Lashley offers a handshake to Drew but he just stares back. Strowman attacks Drew and then goes to work on Lashley. Lashley drops Strowman. Drew shoves Lashley out of the way and goes to work on Strowman while he’s down. Lashley and Drew are working together on Strowman now. Lashley grabs Strowman and orders Drew to join him for a double suplex. Drew hesitates but joins him and they hit the long vertical suplex, holding Strowman in the air.

Drew and Lashley go at it now. Drew with a big overhead throw. Drew drops Strowman with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Lashley brings Drew to the floor now, sending him into the apron. Lashley scoops Drew for a shot into the ring post but Drew slides out and sends Lashley into the post. Strowman flies off the apron out of nowhere and takes out Lashley and Drew for a huge pop. Strowman sends Drew into the barrier and brings Lashley in the ring for a chokeslam. Lashley kicks out at 2.

Lashley counters Braun and goes for The Hurt Lock but can’t get it. Drew comes flying in off the top and takes them both down. Drew launches Lashley with another suplex. Drew sends Braun shoulder-first into the ring post. Drew fights in from the apron but goes to the top for a flying clothesline to Lashley. Drew kips up for a pop and then drops Braun with a modified Zig Zag for a 2 count as Lashley breaks it up just in time. Lashley unloads on Drew in the corner as MVP cheers him on. Lashley tosses Drew with a big suplex. Strowman charges but Lashley drives him down with an easy chokeslam for a 2 count. Strowman ends up taking them both out at ringside with half of the steel ring steps but Drew came back and knocked him over the barrier with a Claymore Kick. Drew beats Lashley up the apron now. Lashley counters and drops Drew on the steel ramp. They fight to the stage and Lashley sends Drew into the LED boards, then yells in his face.

Lashley goes to suplex Drew into a hanging LED board but it’s blocked. Drew with a Glasgow Kiss before slamming Lashley several times into the part of the set. Drew keeps fighting and sends Lashley into the LED board, causing it to explode and spark. Fans chant “holy s--t!” as Drew recovers and yells out. Lashley is gone, nowhere to be seen. Drew goes looking for Lashley but Strowman attacks and beats him down the ramp. Braun runs down the ramp and runs right over Drew at the apron. Braun rolls Drew back into the ring and beats him down, then drops a big senton but Drew kicks out just in time. More back and forth now. Drew somehow hits a huge Michinoku Driver on Strowman for a close 2 count.

Strowman sends Drew over the top rope to the floor. Strowman follows and runs around the ring with the Strowman Express but Drew meets him with a big belly-to-belly suplex in front of the announce table. Braun lands on his neck. Drew charges and leaps at Braun with a Claymore but Braun catches him in mid-air and powerbombs him through the announce table. Fans chant “this is awesome!” now.

Braun brings it back into the ring for the running powerslam finish but Drew nails a big Claymore. Lashley runs back into the ring out of nowhere, tosses Drew out of the ring, and then delivers his Spear to Strowman for the pin to retain in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

This is from our live WWE WrestleMania Backlash Viewing Party. Click here to access our full coverage…