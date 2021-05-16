Non-Title Open Challenge: WWE United States Champion Sheamus vs. Ricochet

Adnan Virk welcomes us to ringside. He’s joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out first comes WWE United States Champion Sheamus as Mike Rome does the introductions. Sheamus takes the mic and talks about his recent Open Challenges and tonight will be no different. Sheamus says this won’t be for the title because a title shot has to be earned, not given. He is still giving a chance to step in the ring with one of the greatest, your United States Champion. Fans boo. The music hits and out comes Ricochet to a pop.

The bell rings and Ricochet nails a big dropkick. Ricochet unloads with strikes now. Sheamus catches a kick but Ricochet slaps him. Sheamus levels him with a big clothesline in response.

Sheamus beats Ricochet around from corner to corner now, then tosses him across the ring and talks some more trash. Sheamus grabs Ricochet by his face. Ricochet fights but Sheamus decks him. Sheamus with an uppercut. Ricochet with a kick and a chop but Sheamus catches him with a big backbreaker in the middle of the ring. Sheamus stomps away as the referee warns him now. Sheamus keeps control and delivers 10 Beats of The Bodhrán on the apron now.

Sheamus keeps Ricochet down with power moves and then does the Dublin Smile. Sheamus with a knee to the back and some arguing back with the referee. Sheamus grounds Ricochet now. Ricochet fights with punches and knees from the mat to get free. Ricochet with a jawbreaker now. Ricochet keeps fighting to his feet but Sheamus kicks him down. Ricochet fights free again with a bunch of elbows. Sheamus clubs him in the back. Ricochet stuns Sheamus with a kick to the head. Sheamus walks into a boot to the face. Sheamus catches a kick and takes Ricochet to the top. Ricochet gets free and Sheamus runs into boots again. Ricochet fights from the apron now and springboards in with a flying clothesline.

Ricochet with a running Shooting Star Press and the Asahi moonsault for a close 2 count. They’re both slow to get up now. Ricochet with a forearm to the back. Ricochet tries to power up with Sheamus on his back but he can’t get him up. Ricochet counters but Sheamus nails a big knee to the face. Ricochet keeps fighting and nails a Backstabber.

Ricochet slowly rolls to the apron and springboards back in with the 450. He nails it but Sheamus kicks out just in time. Ricochet goes to the top now as fans cheer him on. Ricochet lands on his feet as Sheamus moves. Ricochet ducks the Brogue Kick and rolls Sheamus up for a 2 count. Sheamus comes right back with a big knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Sheamus

