WWE star Xavier Woods is just as known for the video game YouTube channel UpUpDownDown (UUDD) as his exploits in the ring. Today he took to Twitter to clarify UUDD’s situation when it comes to WWE.

“For those who have asked, @UpUpDwnDwn is owned by WWE and always has been,” Woods tweeted. “Hence why we are allowed to stream on that platform. Unfortunately, at this point in time, we are not allowed to be on twitch but hopefully we are given permission at some point. Hope that clears it up!”

It was reported by Wrestling Inc. in September of 2020 that Vince McMahon was threatening to punish talent who engaged with third party affiliates, including Twitch. A month later, several WWE stars announced publicly they were shutting down their Twitch channels, believed to be in response to that mandate.

In an interview with Sportskeeda following Wrestling Inc.’s report, Woods said he could continue on Twitch for as long as possible. Along with AJ Styles and Sasha Banks, he met with Vince McMahon to discuss the third party edict. Ultimately the three were unsuccessful at changing McMahon’s mind.

UUDD was launched in 2015 and today it sits at 2.26 million subscribers on YouTube.

