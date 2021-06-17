Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast! The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today’s episode features:

Pollo Del Mar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The WWE King of The Ring tournament possibly returning

* Roman Reigns warning The Rock and John Cena

* Piper Niven responding to fans who body shame her

* MJF bringing up Sammy Guevara being “cancelled”

* AEW teasing some kind of title announcement

* ACH retiring from pro wrestling

Part two of Nick’s conversation with Barry Horowitz

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should be WWE’s next King of The Ring

Part two of Nick's conversation with Barry Horowitz

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing who you think should be WWE's next King of The Ring

