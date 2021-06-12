AEW announced new matches for this Monday’s Dark: Elevation at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.
Below is the current lineup:
* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds
* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne
* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys
* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch
* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cameron Cole
* Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds
* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan
* Shawn Spears vs. Falco
You can also check out the current lineup for next Friday’s AEW Dynamite.
