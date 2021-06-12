AEW announced new matches for this Monday’s Dark: Elevation at 7 pm ET on AEW’s YouTube channel.

Below is the current lineup:

* Scorpio Sky with Ethan Page vs. Alex Reynolds

* Nyla Rose with Vickie Guerrero vs. Megan Bayne

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow vs. Deonn Rusman and Joe Keys

* Wardlow vs. Jason Hotch

* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cameron Cole

* Dani Jordyn vs. Julia Hart with Varsity Blonds

* Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes vs. VSK and Travis Titan

* Shawn Spears vs. Falco

