Jim Ross will have a sit-down interview with Andrade El Idolo on next Friday’s AEW Dynamite (10 pm ET). The former WWE star made his debut last week with a surprise appearance. A video package for Andrade also ran this week, billing him as the “Face of Latinos.”

Next week will also see the in-ring debut of Arn Anderson’s son, Brock Anderson. Brock teams up with Cody Rhodes against QT Marshall and Aaron Solow. Brock signed a developmental deal with AEW earlier this year and has previously appeared briefly on Dynamite.

Finally, Wardlow accepted Jake Hager’s MMA Rules Cage Fight challenge, which is set for next Friday.

Below is the full lineup:

* QT Marshall and Aaron Solow with Nick Comoroto vs. Cody Rhodes and Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. Darby Allin (Handicap Match)

* Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston, and Frankie Kazarian with Alex Abrahantes vs. Matt Jackson and The Good Brothers with Don Callis

* Jim Ross sits down with Andrade El Idolo

* Orange Cassidy with Best Friends and Kris Statlander vs. Cezar Bononi with The Wingmen

* Wardlow vs. Jake Hager (MMA Rules Cage Fight)