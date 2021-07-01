During tonight’s AEW Dynamite it was announced three shows will take place in Chicago during All Out week.

First, AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, September 1, then AEW Rampage on Friday, September 3, and finally, All Out on Sunday, September 5. Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 9 at 11 am ET.

All Out takes places from the NOW Arena (fka the Sears Centre Arena).

Matches have yet to be announced, but Tony Khan has previously said a Women’s Casino Battle Royale was scheduled for the upcoming PPV.

