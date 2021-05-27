On the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan joined Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone to preview this Sunday’s Double or Nothing. While previewing the Casino Battle Royale, Khan confirmed a future match for a future pay-per-view.

“I’m glad we have the Casino Battle Royale back for Double or Nothing. It’s a special part of the card,” Khan expressed. “Last year, we weren’t able to do it. It was early in the pandemic, and we weren’t able to bring in enough wrestlers honestly to do a good match like I wanted to be able to do like this year. When we did finally do the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, it was a great match.

“It had a really thrilling conclusion. We saw with Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston out there fighting at the end, a great finish. Matt Sydal arrived at AEW and has been an important part of AEW since, and we saw some top stories erupt in the match. Best Friends and Santana and Ortiz were tearing each other apart in the match, and then they went out just a couple weeks later and had their parking lot fight that is an epic fight.”

Khan then revealed that the company will be holding their first women’s Casino Battle Royale at the All Out pay-per-view later this year.

“So that was last year’s Casino Battle Royale,” Khan said. “We had to do it at All Out, but it’s an important part of AEW, great to have it now back at Double or Nothing. And I look forward to the women’s Casino Battle Royale at All Out, which is going to also be returning, really excited about that.”

