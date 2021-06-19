After weeks of being preempted by the NBA Playoffs, AEW Dynamite will return to its normal time slot on Wednesday, June 30. Earlier tonight, the main event was announced for that show and it will be MJF vs. Sammy Guevara.

The two have been talking plenty of trash over the last few weeks as the feud between Inner Circle and The Pinnacle continues. This will their first singles match against each other in AEW.

On tonight’s show, MJF attacked Chris Jericho and Dean Malenko after the MMA Rules Cage Fight between Wardlow and Jaker Hager (won by Hager via TKO). Guevara ran out to get after MJF, but The Pinnacle leader ran off before Sammy could get to him.

Below is the rest of the announced lineup for Wednesday:

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero

* Miro (c) vs. Brian Pillman Jr. with Griff Garrison and Juila Hart (AEW TNT Championship)

* MJF vs. Sammy Guevara

Another match was announced for next Saturday’s AEW Dynamite and it will be Hangman Page taking on Powerhouse Hobbs. Below is the updated card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jungle Boy (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page vs. Powerhouse Hobbs with Taz

Be sure to check out our results of tonight’s show!