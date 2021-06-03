New AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker has teased an inter-promotional match against Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

On Wednesday, Baker shared a fan art on her Twitter handle in which she and Purrazzo stand side by side, holding their respective titles.

This Friday night on Dynamite, there will be a a championship celebration to mark the start of Baker’s reign as champion. She captured the title from Hikaru Shida at Double or Nothing last Sunday.

Meanwhile, Purrazzo will defend her title against Rosemary at Impact’s upcoming Against All Odds event. On last week’s Impact, Purrazzo teamed with Kimber Lee, Susan and the Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire ‘N Flava in a 10-woman match against Tenille Dashwood, Rosemary, Havok, Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace.

See below for Baker’s tweet: