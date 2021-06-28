Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of AEW Dark: Elevation, which airs every Monday at 7 PM EST on AEW’s YouTube Channel. Be sure to give your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage.

* Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Hybrid2 (Angelico & Jack Evans)

* Penelope Ford vs. Valentina Rossi

* Gunn Club (Billy Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Wingmen (JD Drake & Ryan Nemeth) (w/Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon)

* Brian Cage (w/Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs) vs. Serpentico (w/Luther)

* Hikaru Shida vs. Reka Tehaka

* Adrian Alanis, Justin Corino & Liam Gray vs. Brock Anderson, Dustin Rhodes & Lee Johnson (w/Arn Anderson)

* Thunder Rosa vs. Katalina Perez

* Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison) (w/Julia Hart) vs. Aaron Rourke & Jake Logan

* Karl Anderson (w/Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Riho vs. KiLynn King

* Matt Justice & PB Smooth vs. The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

* Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds & Colt Cabana) vs. Hardy Family Office (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen & Matt Hardy)

* Chuck Taylor vs. The Blade (w/The Bunny)