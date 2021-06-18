– Tonight’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite on TNT will feature an announcement on the main event for the June 30 Dynamite show, which will mark the return to the normal Wednesday 8pm ET timeslot.

As we’ve noted, the Saturday Night Dynamite show on June 26 will be headlined by Jungle Boy vs. Kenny Omega with the AEW World Title on the line. You can click here for the Dynamite preview and live coverage page for tonight’s show, which begins at 10pm ET.

– AEW has announced that their first-ever World Title replica belts will be going for $699.99. It was revealed earlier this week that pre-orders will begin next Wednesday, June 23 at 12 noon ET.

AEW also noted that the product page for the replica belts on ShopAEW.com will answer many questions fans are having, including details on size, weight, and shipping. That page is not live as of this writing. You can see a few photos of the replica belts below: