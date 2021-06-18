As a special guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles spoke about his tag team partner, Omos. Styles mentioned how he’s transitioned into a mentor role for his 7-foot tall partner and believes he has the tools to become a major star in WWE.

“I think that’s a job that most of us should have after 20 years of being in the business,” Styles said. “To help the younger talent, as guys like the older talent have helped me. We can go back, Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels, John Cena. I know it sounds crazy for me to say John Cena, but I’ve learned so much from that guy, it’s only right that I pass down what knowledge I’ve had to Omos who can and I think will be a huge superstar in the WWE.”

Having wrestled across the world and held championships in multiple companies, Styles spoke about how his experiences in other promotions helped him in WWE. The 44-year-old spoke about not getting his start in WWE, saying there are things you need to learn when coming to WWE that are just different. Styles believes that a benefit Omos is receiving is starting his wrestling career in WWE.

“I’ve got experience literally all over the world,” Styles said. “The experience in the independents and Japan and everywhere else I’ve been in the States, it’s a little different than the experience you’re going to get in the WWE. I can’t imagine guys like Kurt Angle who started in the WWE and learned so quickly to be one of the best I’ve ever seen in the ring. That’s the good thing about Omos, he’s starting in the WWE. It’s not just a body slam or what not, but you’ve got to know where the cameras are.

“You’ve got to know how to face the camera and know where it is at all times, little things like that that I had to learn on the fly because I hadn’t really experienced anything like WWE before I first got here. There’s always a lot to learn, you never stop learning. To this very day, even though I’m trying to pass knowledge down, I’m still getting it every time I step in the ring.”

Omos and Styles won the RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 37 against The New Day in Omos’ first WWE match. Styles admitted that he was worried for Omos in his debut and talked about the reaction from the live crowd that night.

“100%,” Styles said. “I was worried about him, it’s about the little things. Would he do the little things that made him look like a superstar? And, he did great. When he was making his comeback, I was feeling it. I thought he did really well and he continues to do really well.”

“They were chanting for him, they wanted to see what he can do in the ring and they wanted to see what he was going to do. I knew that when I finally made a tag, there was going to be a good little rumble so I was very excited for that.”

WWE recently announced that this year’s SummerSlam will take place on Saturday, August 21st in Las Vegas, Nevada with John Cena vs. Roman Reigns as the rumored main event for the show. It’s also been reported that WWE is working on WrestleMania-level plans for this year’s SummerSlam. Speaking to his involvement in this year’s SummerSlam, Styles believes he and his partner Omos could face a brand new tag-team at the biggest party of the summer.

“My partner Omos for sure, he’ll be standing beside me, a much larger man,” Styles said. “It wouldn’t surprise me as the RAW Tag Champs, Omos and myself, standing across from us, wouldn’t surprise me if it was RK-BRO.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE After the Bell with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.