Appearing on the ACC Network, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was asked about working during the pandemic and transitioning back into performing in front of fans. Reigns believed being in the Thunder Dome allowed WWE performers to show off new skills and layers to their work.

“I think with the pandemic and working through quarantine and being within this bubble of the Thunder Dome, it’s allowed us to showcase some different skills,” Reigns said. “Showcase some different layers of our performance. Also I think it showed our resiliency as a product. The WWE product, everything that we do, our big mantra for our is putting smiles on people’s faces. And I think we’re in a time now where that’s more important than ever. You know, just to provide that escapism for people, and bring some happiness an positivity for people who are struggling through hard times.”

Reigns was also asked about WWE heading to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for WWE Summerslam this August. The Universal Champ is very excited to work in the stadium and in front of a full audience again.

“It’s going to be great,” Reigns said. “With WrestleMania being in Tampa Bay in Raymond James Stadium, we weren’t at full capacity obviously. We were still dealing with the restrictions and stuff like that. So for us to be able to come back and bring Summerslam into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and hopefully pack that place out, it’s going to just be a really, just a good time. Just a good experience and a good vibe for our fans and our performers alike. I think everybody is super excited about it. And to have a great location like Las Vegas and an awesome, brand new stadium in Allegiant Stadium, it’s a recipe for success for sure.”

Though it isn’t official, rumors are swirling that Reigns will be taking on WWE legend turned movie star John Cena at Summerslam. Reigns welcomes the challenge, as long as Cena is ready to get smashed.

“If John wants to get smashed, then he knows where I’m at,” Reigns said. “When it comes to whooping people’s ass, I do not discriminate. Luchadores, mat wrestlers, legends, Hollywood superstars, anybody. Anybody can get it.”

You can watch the full interview below. If you use any quotes from this article, please credit ACC Network with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Damien Demento contributed to this article.