Released WWE Superstar Aleister Black sent out a special shoutout to Paul Heyman on Wednesday night.

Black said Heyman is still a mentor to him and someone who has always been in his corner.

Before I forget, a special mention goes to @HeymanHustle for always having my back, and to this day acts like a mentor to me. Since day one Paul was in my corner.

Heyman, the former Executive Director of WWE RAW, was a staunch supporter of Black during his time running the Red Brand. A few years ago, a report noted that Heyman viewed Black as a main event level talent and wanted to give the former NXT Champion a strong push on RAW. After Heyman was removed from the position last June, WWE’s creative team reportedly struggled to find a meaningful spot for Black on the card.

Since his release, Black has used his wife Thea Trinidad’s Twitch stream to reflect on his WWE run. Black has spoken in length about a nixed U.S. Title run and his interactions with WWE creative over the past few years.

See below for Black’s tweet on Heyman: