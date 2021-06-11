WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, were spotted at LAX Airport on Wednesday.

A TMZ photographer approached the couple and wondered why they were both wearing engagement rings. Bliss explained their decision to move away from traditions.

“We’re normalizing men wearing engagement rings,” said Bliss, after confirming that they didn’t get married secretly.

Cabrera added: “I just wanted the ladies out there to know [that I’m taken].”

Bliss confirmed that the couple plans to have “a big wedding” in 2022. They got engaged in November 2020. At the time, Bliss revealed that Cabrera popped the question exactly a year after they met.

Earlier this week on RAW, Bliss furthered her rivalry with Shayna Blazer in a segment of Alexa’s Playground. The show went off the air with Blazer shattering a mirror and screaming at the reflection of Lilly, Alexa’s doll.