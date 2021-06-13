Wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki is currently hospitalized after having emergency surgery a few weeks back due to volvulus, or, a twisting of the intestines, according to PWInsider.

Inoki has spent much of 2021 in a hospital due to deterioration in his lower back, along with suffering from diabetes and amyloidosis (buildup of abnormal amyloid proteins in the heart, kidneys, liver, or other organs).

As seen in a video posted yesterday by Inoki, he has dealt with weight loss because of his various health issues. He’s posted numerous videos throughout the year to give updates to his fans.

He’s said to be in stable condition and able to fully communicate, although due to the pandemic, visitors have been few because of his condition and high risk for other illnesses.

As noted, Inoki appeared in this year’s Dark Side of the Ring episode featuring the 1995 Collision in Korea event.