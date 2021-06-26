This week, WWE announced another crop of releases with notable names like Tyler Breeze, Fandango, and Killian Dain. Many talents have made statements upon their announced releases, including Dain, who confirmed he had a 90-day non-compete clause.

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that most NXT talent have a 30-day non-compete clause. The exceptions however are Breeze, Fandango and The Singh Brothers who have 90-day non-complete clauses since they have main contract deals.

This would rule out any talent from this crop of releases from appearing on the July 17 Slammiversary show. Impact Wrestling have been releasing promotional material for Slammiversary that features released WWE talent. There is no word yet on if any recently released WWE talent will be debuting at that PPV.

It was reported WWE President Nick Khan led a meeting in regards to these releases. The report also noted they are part of ongoing budget cuts WWE has been making over the past few months.