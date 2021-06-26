Big E defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews in a non-tile match on this week’s WWE SmackDown to qualify for the upcoming Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

In a backstage interview after SmackDown went off the air, Big E explained how he’s preparing for his first-ever Money in the Bank ladder match.

“I’m just trying to get familiar with ladders, don’t mind me,” Big E said while hugging a ladder in the backstage area. “The ladder and I are just becoming one.”

Big E continued, “It took a lot of hard work and I spent a lot of time and effort getting prepared for this. But you know, when you put the work in, when you get to the actual game, it’s gotta be a breeze.

“And much like a hot day, do I love that breeze? That’s where my head is at. You put the work in, you familiarize yourself with the ladders, so you can become one with them. Trust me, climbing this bad boy [ladder] is going to be a breeze.”

Ricochet, Riddle, John Morrison and Big E are confirmed for the Money in the Bank ladder match. Next week’s RAW will feature a Second Chance Triple Threat Qualifier between Randy Orton, AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre to determine the final competitor from the red brand. Meanwhile, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will have a Last Man Standing Match on SmackDown to fill another spot from the blue brand. Following that, two more spots will still need to be filled from SmackDown.

See below to watch Big E’s interview: