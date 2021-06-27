On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter. Apter reflected on the WWE Championship Hell in a Cell match between Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley.

“I saw his back, it looked like lashes from Lashley, but Bobby Lashley, another guy who has improved so much, just in his appearance, because when you talk about a sports champion, he looks that part perfectly,” Apter noted. “Drew McIntyre is a consummate athlete in that ring, as well, and Lashley, although he was beaten up a lot in that match, and it was manager interference, and a lot of people didn’t think MVP could still handle anything like that, but he did.

“He did what he needed to do, but the managerial interference was just right in that match, to let Drew McIntyre lose but still with an asterisk where Adam Pearce can come back and say, ‘You know what, we’re going to do one more for you Drew, but this time, MVP is banned from ringside.'”

Hausman and Apter spoke before it was made clear on RAW that McIntyre could not challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Lashley is champion. Hausman asked Apter what he would do with McIntyre with that stipulation.

“You know what I would do, send him to SmackDown,” Apter suggested. “He’d be spectacular in Money in the Bank, and people are going to root for him. They don’t like what happened to him at Hell in a Cell, and Lashley, with a questionable win, when he got up that ramp and they raised his hand when he had the belt, he still looked like a hell of a champion. He looks like a boxer or MMA fighter. He put on a very good performance.”

There have been many mixed reports on Brock Lesnar’s return to WWE. Apter gave his thoughts on a potential Lesnar and Lashley match.

“It’s something that will draw very well. I’m talking sports wise but there are a lot of big matches, I noticed, that Brock chokes,” Apter noted. “He doesn’t do as well as he should. What’s Paul Heyman going to do? I think that, at this point, Roman Reigns would probably be my focal point. I think Brock would come in and be like, ‘Hey, what do you need this guy for?’ Just a lot of different scenarios could go on.”

You can follow Bill on Twitter @Apter1Wrestling. You can find Apter’s full interview via the embedded players below.

