On tonight’s WWE RAW, Bobby Lashley’s ladies broke into a dance routine following the contract signing segment between the WWE Champion and Drew McIntyre. Just then, McIntyre lifted his sword and chopped the table in two pieces to stop Lashley’s crew from their celebration.

After RAW went off the air, Lashley appeared on RAW Talk and called out McIntyre for “disrespecting his ladies” with actions that he referred to as a “small bark.”

Lashley said, “He smashes the table. What did that do? That right there is the difference between Drew and me. I ain’t going to do small barks like that, I’m above all that.”

MVP chimed in, “Drew McIntyre is a crass, he’s a savage and has no class. He keeps asking for the hurt over and over again. They say insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

“Plus, he’s not very intelligent. How many times does Drew have to find himself in a hurt lock and yet he keeps begging to get his ass kicked?”

During the contract signing segment, McIntyre demanded that their match take place inside the Hell in a Cell structure. MVP and Lashley accepted the terms.

When reminded by co-host R-Truth that Lashley has never been in a Hell in a Cell match before, Lashley said: “What’s the difference? What does a cage have anything to do with the outcome? I put him to sleep at WrestleMania and several times after that. I just get to kick Drew’s ass inside a cage this time.”

As noted at this link, four title matches are now confirmed for the upcoming Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.