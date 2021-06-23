Former 5x, 5x, 5x, 5x, 5x, World Heavyweight Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently sat down for an interview on an episode of Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker to discuss Booker T’s A&E documentary, which also had some controversy surrounding it that Booker T recently addressed.

During the interview the WWE Hall of Famer was asked if he thinks the legacy of WCW is misremembered by fans today. Booker T said he does think that WCW is misremembered, but that is also the case with numerous things throughout history. Booker T also had praise for Eric Bischoff, who recently revealed he was moving on from pro wrestling.

“Yeah, I think that they do perhaps,” answered Booker T. “But that [happens] with everything that kind of goes away and is not there anymore, and it’s not something we can actually touch. All the WCW guys pretty much faded away after that time period. But it was an awesome 10-to-12 year run that WCW had, as well as changing the model of the way that the business was run as far as guys getting guaranteed money and stuff like that.

“I remember Eric Bischoff telling me personally, that he wanted professional wrestlers to get paid like football players. He really wanted to put us in the seven figures for mainstream wrestlers. And he pretty much did that in a lot of ways. A lot of guys right now are getting guaranteed money because of WCW.”

While on the topic of his time in WCW, Booker T was asked if he had any input in his entrance music or wrestling gear, both of which largely stood out in the company. Booker T says he did in fact have creative input in his entrance music and tells a funny story about how Harlem Heat got their first set of flashy leather gear.

“The music we had input in,” shared Booker T. “We had a whole list of music that we had to go through, [what we picked] turned out to be the best one. I used to date this girl who was in the entertainment business, [laughs] the adult entertainment business. The lady that used to make her outfits, she was the one who made our first black leather outfits that my brother and I came out in. It totally shocked the wrestling world and took the wrestling world by storm. And those outfits costed us $850, but I’ll tell you it was worth every penny. [Stripper gear] is exactly what it was [laughs]!”

While on the topic of entrance music Booker T recalled having his music changed in order to promote a WWE rap album at the time. Booker T recalled hating the music so much that he met with Vince McMahon to see about getting it changed.

“I remember in the WWE we did a rap album,” recalled Booker T. “And I had one of the, ‘Booker T, Can You Dig It?’ And they made me use that music for about a month, and I hated it. I hated coming out to that rap music, it just wasn’t me. I just didn’t feel [it]. I went to Vince McMahon and said, ‘Vince, I need my old music back’. And because we were promoting the album, he said, ‘Just ride with it a little longer and we’ll get your old music back’. And it was so refreshing getting my old music back.”

