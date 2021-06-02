On Tuesday, AEW EVP Cody Rhodes released a new charity t-shirt in celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. Rhodes announced via Twitter that proceeds from the shirt’s sales will go to the National Center for Transgender Equality.

The post received some flak on Twitter, with one fan wondering why Cody’s name had to be attached to a Pride Shirt. In a deleted post, the fan wrote:

Why can’t it be just an AEW pride shirt? Why does your name have to be attached to it? In fact, shouldn’t it be something like a Nyla Rose or a Sonny Kiss t-shirt as they are part of the community? Sh*t, I ought to go in marketing.

Brandi Rhodes saw the comment and responded with the following:

Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year.

Fresh off his victory over Anthony Ogogo at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Cody will team up with Lee Johnson to face Ogogo and QT Marshall this Friday on AEW Dynamite.

See below for Brandi’s tweet:

Because he’s the one person that said “I’d like to contribute and I’ll gladly put my platform up and accept $0 so someone else can profit.” At AEW anyone that wants to do a shirt for charity can. Maybe some people just don’t want to deal with stuff like this. KC didn’t this year. https://t.co/CHjXLtQhzX — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 1, 2021