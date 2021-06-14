Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made some interesting tweets during and after last night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House” event.

Strowman had tweeted “Rent free!!!!!” earlier in the night, which led fans to speculate on what had The Monster Among Men so upset. Some felt like it was people saying AEW should not sign him after WWE Hall of Famer and new AEW star Mark Henry said there was interest from both sides.

The “rent free” tweet led to some fans taunting Strowman. One fan made a comment about NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who retained her title over Ember Moon last night.

The fan wrote, “Your pecs bigger than hers [eyes emoji]”

Strowman wrote back, “And her d–ks bigger than yours p–sy!!!”

The fan deleted his tweet and apparently deactivated his account, but Strowman posted a screenshot, which you can see below.

Strowman added a caption with the screenshot and wrote, “Don’t come on my page trying to throw shade then delete your post like a like baby back b–ch!!!! #BabyDickBoy”

Gonzalez responded to that screenshot from Strowman and posted 4 laughing emojis.

Strowman then posted another screenshot of his “For You” tab on Twitter to show that he was trending during Takeover.

He wrote with that screenshot, “Oh and while I’m on fire this as well!!!!!”

Strowman also responded to a WWE tweet on how Gonzalez was unstoppable, unbeatable and unrelenting following her win over Moon.

“She could beat all the guys in Nxt also!!!,” he wrote.

That comment was re-tweeted by Gonzalez.

One fan responded to that comment and wrote, “You overestimate Raquel like sb overestimates Charlotte.U never deny a fact that @shirai_io can defeat all in NXT and @WWEAsuka can defeat all in RAW&SD. In fact Io’s just the best in NXT considering her TOP wrestling skill.The best female wrestlers are just from Asia or Japan.”

Strowman fired back and said Gonzalez could use Shirai like a toothpick.

He wrote, “If @RaquelWWE wanted to she’d could use her as a f–king toothpick!!!!”

Strowman then had an exchange with NXT Champion Karrion Kross, who had just retained in the Takeover Fatal 5 Way main event over Kyle O’Reilly, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne and Johnny Gargano. A fan tweeted Strowman and commented on wanting to see Strowman vs. Kross.

Strowman replied, “I’d love to fight him!!!! But I’ll say this once time stands still when I want it to!!!!”

Kross responded to Strowman with a GIF and wrote, “Monster Among Men. You and I trying to annihilate each other is inevitable. I’ll be looking forward to it. And always preparing. [hourglass emoji]”

Strowman then ended the exchange with, “Meet me in Valhalla will fight for the Gods!!!! #Titans”

Strowman was released from WWE on June 2 and will be a free agent when his 90-day non-compete clause expires on Tuesday, August 31.

