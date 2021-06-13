After joining up with AEW earlier this month, Mark Henry spoke with TMZ Sports about some other wrestlers who he’d like to sign with the company. Two high up on his list — Braun Strowman and W. Morrissey (fka Big Cass).

Strowman was among WWE’s budgetary cuts earlier this month and Henry said he’s looking forward to AEW talking with him in the near future.

“[He’s] super high on my list,” Henry responded about Braun. “It’s not an all Mark Henry decision, but there’s already interest on both sides. So, hopefully by the time he’s allowed to wrestle in August — I think the middle of August — we can have a serious conversation about contractual things. But right now there’s interest on both sides.”

As noted, Strowman is currently asking for $20,000-$25,000, plus first class airfare, a two-night hotel stay, all meals and ground transportation covered for each appearance.

Henry also mentioned wanting W. Morrissey to come to All Elite Wrestling, but he’s currently under contract with Impact Wrestling.

“Big Cass, too!” Henry continued. “I love that dude, but I don’t want to talk to people when they have contracts with people. I don’t think that’s fair.”

Morrissey commented last month that his contract with Impact is not long-term. He defeated Rich Swann on last night’s Impact Against All Odds.

You can check out Henry’s full comments in the video below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit TMZ Sports and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.