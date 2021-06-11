Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman revealed via Instagram on Thursday that he cut his beard for the first time in a decade following his WWE release.

Strowman wrote the caption:

Since I figured the cats out the bag already. I cut my beard for the first time in a decade and while I’m still adjusting to it I ain’t mad at it!!!!! #MLMR #FreshStart

A few hours later, Strowman posted a photo of him petting a baby tiger at Myrtle Beach Safari in South Carolina. Strowman said he could “die a happy man” after the experience and felt like a child through it all.

“This was a life changing experience for me to see up close what amazing creatures god has put on this earth and reminded me how important it is to preserve and support these beautiful animals for our future generations to see,” wrote Strowman.

Earlier on Thursday, Strowman shot down reports that he’s charging a hefty sum to appear at indie events. Presently serving his 90-day WWE non-compete clause, Strowman will be eligible to sign with a new promotion on August 31.

See below for Strowman’s latest Instagram posts: