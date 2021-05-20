Impact star W. Morrissey, formerly known as Big Cass in WWE, sat down with Gary Cassidy of Inside the Ropes to discuss his current run with Impact Wrestling. Morrissey debuted for Impact at their Rebellion PPV in April, and was asked why he decided to with the name W. Morrissey over something that hinted towards his more famous persona.

“Because it’s a fresh start in a new company and, you know, this is day one of a new journey for me.,” Morrissey said. “It’s day one of me making it to the top of professional wrestling on my own with a healthy mindset, being sober and happy and healthy, and it was a brand new start. I didn’t want anything associated with what I used to do or who I used to be getting in the way of this new journey, so anything that I used to do went out the window, including gear, the look, everything.

“I wanted a fresh start, and I thought coming back as a heel… When Scott Hall and Kevin Nash showed up at WCW, I thought that was really cool using their real names but, for a heel, just having me abbreviate my first name instead of saying it – I thought that that was pretty, pretty arrogant. So the day of is when I decided, or we decided, that we were going to be W. Morrissey instead.”

Morrissey also talked about how he got noticed by Impact. He credits shows he worked for Lariato Pro, one of which saw him wrestle Impact star Doc Gallows, which eventually got him noticed by Impact executive Scott D’Amore.

“Yeah, I worked the Lariato show where I came back for Gallows, and then the next time I went to Lariato Pro, Scott D’Amore was doing a training session there and actually scouting talent earlier in the day,” Morrissey revealed. “So he was hanging around the show and I got a chance to talk to him.

“And he saw that I was healthy and in a good place mentally, and obviously in really great shape and, you know, I had more of a professional mindset coming back to wrestling. Just treating it like, ‘let’s do good business, let’s make money together’ and I guess after that conversation, we stayed in touch and that’s when we started talking about me actually coming here.”

Cassidy asked whether Morrissey will be with Impact Wrestling for the long term. Morrissey revealed that there’s nothing set long term between him and the promotion, but he loves being there and is taking things one day at a time.

“I’m here right now. That’s really all I can say,” Morrissey said. “I’m grateful to wake up every day, I’m grateful to be alive, so I have to live one day at a time and I can’t future-trip, man, because in recovery, if you future-trip, that’s unhealthy so in terms of real long-term and looking too far down the line, where am I going to end up? I can’t worry about that. But for right now, I’m in and I love being in IMPACT – and I’m going to tell you, I’ll be here today, tomorrow and probably a few weeks from now, but as far as super long-term, there’s nothing really long-term set right now.”

Being in Impact Wrestling offers Morrissey a chance to tangle with wrestlers in promotions like All Elite Wrestling. As such, it’s no surprise who Morrissey’s dream opponent would be at the moment.

“Well, it would have been it would have been Kenny Omega,” Morrissey said. “Because I want to work with the best and he is one of the best in the world right now, and he’s at the top of the wrestling industry. I would love to work with Omega. I’d love to wrestle him for the IMPACT World Title, and that’s still something I want to do, but I’d also want to get my hands on Rich Swann because, to be honest with you, I’m very pissed off at him.

“There’s a few people here that I really want to face. Moose is another that I really want to wrestle but yeah, I mean, if I had to write one down, it has to be Omega. I want a match with one of the best in the world, the guy at the top of the industry carrying every freakin’ belt. The guy’s just dripping with gold. Yeah, that’s the guy. That’s the match that I want and if it doesn’t happen this time or year, hopefully it happens somewhere down the line.”

You can watch the full interview below.