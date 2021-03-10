Former WWE Superstar Big Cass [CaZXL] turned heads recently when he returned to a pro wrestling ring for the first time since Sept. 2019. In his first public appearance in nearly 18 months, Cass appeared to be in the best shape of his life and duly earned praise from several current and former wrestlers on social media.

Cass had taken time off from the business to seek professional help to address behavioral issues such as public intoxication – that led to his release from WWE in June, 2018.

In a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk, Cass opened up about his struggles with addiction, revealing that “everything started clicking” after he checked back into rehab in Jan. 2020.

“It was just a long, long journey man,” said Cass. “I had been in and out of rehab a few times and it just wasn’t clicking, and then I went back to rehab last January and everything started clicking at that point.”

Cass admitted that his past opinion of Alcoholics Anonymous changed and he went onto embrace the program.

“I embraced the fellowship of Alcoholics Anonymous which I beforehand thought was silly, and I really, really started focusing on my recovery and myself, and magically when you do that you just start to get happier. It’s as if it’s this thing that millions of people had done successfully all over the world, but for me, I was like, ‘No that’s not for me’, but when I finally embraced the program of Alcoholics Anonymous, everything started going good mentally, I was a happy person for the first time in a really long time.”

After the controversial incident at G1 Supercard in April 2019, when Cass and Enzo Amore jumped the barricade at Madison Square Garden and attacked several wrestlers, the former WWE duo was never again booked for any ROH shows. Although it was later reported that the angle was a worked shoot, many felt Cass was likely done with pro wrestling.

Cass revealed that he considered walking away from the business.

“I wasn’t sure about wrestling [anymore],” said Cass. “I kinda thought maybe that wasn’t for me anymore. About four months ago, I woke up with a clear head and was like, ‘I really love wrestling, it is like my first love and my passion.’ I was like, ‘I gotta go back.’”

He continued, “I could have let my addiction stop me from doing what I really want to do, I could’ve taken the easy road and done something a lot easier and less fulfilling, but instead I decided I was gonna come back to wrestling. Right then and there, I started taking my gym sessions very, very seriously and yeah the end product ended up looking good.”

