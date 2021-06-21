On last night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley successfully retained her title despite losing via DQ to Charlotte Flair.

After escaping a Figure Four leg lock from Charlotte, Ripley slid out of the ring, yanked the top of the announce table and struck her opponent in the face with the foreign object. The referee called for the DQ. Ripley continued to unload on Flair and a brawl ensued inside the ring. Ripley eventually retreated with her title.

In a backstage interview after the match, Charlotte praised Ripley for her wherewithal to escape the match with the title.

“The only win tonight is knowing that Rhea is listening, learning, growing and taking a page out of my book,” Charlotte said. “That was the only win. Bravo to her. But I’m coming [back for the title]. I never stop. So, the Nightmare better be ready.”

This was only the second singles match between Charlotte and Ripley, following their WrestleMania 36 match for the NXT Women’s Title. It appears their rivalry will continue going into next month’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

See below to watch Charlotte’s post-match interview: