RAW Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

We go back to the ring and out comes Charlotte Flair to pyro. RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is out next. Peacock cuts out for the first few minutes of the match.

The feed finally comes back up to Flair taking Ripley down from the corner. Flair delivers a Natural Selection for the pin but Flair puts her foot on the bottom rope and Ripley kicks out. Ripley counters a move and launches Flair with a big suplex. Ripley is selling a big knee injury as she struggles to get back up.

Ripley charges but Flair catches her with the backbreaker, then sends her face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Flair goes to the top turnbuckle as the feed cuts out again. Flair goes for a moonsault but lands on her feet, then hits it again as Ripley crawls out of the way. Ripley kicks out just in time. Flair continues to work on the leg now. Ripley blocks a Figure Four and rolls her for a quick 1 count. Flair with another pin attempt after an elbow strike. Flair mounts Ripley with big strikes now.

Flair keeps control and goes back to the top. Ripley jumps up and rocks her as the Peacock feed cuts out again. We finally come back on to Flair dropping Ripley and applying the Figure Four in the middle of the ring. Ripley fights but Flair tightens the hold as the referee checks on the champion. Ripley makes it to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Ripley slides out of the ring to get out of the hold, but Flair falls with her. Ripley is screaming out in pain as the referee counts. Flair approaches but Ripley yanks the top of the announce table off, smashing Flair in the face with it. The referee calls the match.

Winner by DQ: Charlotte Flair

