Former WWE superstar Chelsea Green has spoken in the past about her many interests outside of pro wrestling, including her interest in posing for Playboy.

Recently on an episode of her new podcast, Green With Envy, Chelsea Green revealed that she had actually done a tryout for Playboy in Chicago back in the summer of 2010. Green described her experience from the tryout as ‘the best day ever’ and discussed her preparations for the event.

“I get changed into my outfit, I put my lip gloss on, I’ve got my eyeshadow, my skinny little eyebrows going on, and I have my heels on,” Green recalled. “I decided to go for a little hot, hot pink bra and undies set, and I thought I looked like the f***ing cat’s meow. I was like, ‘There’s no way they won’t choose me.’

“You go in, there’s a couple of people sitting behind a desk with screens – they’re obviously looking at the shots as they come up… You go in and it’s a photoshoot, plain white backdrop. You basically tell them a little bit about yourselves, tell them what you like to do and why you love Playboy, and why you wanna do it and you pose.”

Green, who has also recently been in talks with Impact Wrestling, went on to discuss the quick photoshoot and recalled what outfit she picked for the day. She also said that during the photoshoot that she was not asked to pose naked, but that she wouldn’t have had any issues regardless.

“It was kind of a very normal casting call. I will say, I don’t believe I got fully naked – I did take my top off, obviously, but I don’t remember taking my underwear off,” remembered Green. “At the time, I was like 20 years old, whatever – I loved my boobs! I had zero issues with my body and I’ve played sports my whole life, so I was in shape and stuff even though I was eating Cheetos for lunch in college.”

While her first audition did not result in a deal with Playboy, Green revealed that she had recently been in touch with the company after an employee reached out to her on social media. She also discussed how Playboy has changed over the years, and how they want to grow their brand.

“I totally feel like we connected, he had such a great vibe about him, and he kinda enlightened me to what 2021 and future Playboy looks like – which is not the brick-and-mortar stuff,” Green noted. “‘It is the digital side things, and the influencing side of things, and blogging, vlogging, hosting, podcasting, all that kind of stuff that they didn’t have before that they want to expand Playboy into.”

Green went on to share her optimism for what the future holds for her. She noted that while she may not receive the opportunity to model for Playboy this year, that next year could be her big chance.

“I do feel really positive about the fact that in the future – and maybe it’s not in 2021, maybe it’s at the beginning of 2022, we’re not sure, but Chelsea Green might be the future of Playboy.”

H/t to Metro.co.uk for the transcription.