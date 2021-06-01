With a tour coming up with his band Fozzy, it’s been a question of how much Chris Jericho’s focus will be on AEW Dynamite. During the post Double or Nothing media scrum, Jericho revealed that the Fozzy tour should do little to affect his appearances on AEW programming.

“It’s one of those things that if you kind of do the math and look at the schedules, there’s always a way to make it work,” Jericho said. “With AEW we’re excited to go back on the road. Fozzy, this tour that we’re doing was postponed five times. And now that we’re ready to go its super exciting in that respect as well. But I’ll be on Dynamite as much as I can, which is still probably all the time.”

Jericho also reiterated that AEW’s biggest goal since the beginning is to make new stars. According to Jericho, part of the reason AEW features so many talent is to get fans familiar with them right away, so that in a few years they will be recognizable when they’re ready to make the leap.

“One of the biggest missions of AEW from the start is to build our owns stars. That’s how you make a company popular,” Jericho said. “And we’ve done a great job. Tony Khan, this is what he does, he puts together rosters. He’s has veterans, he’s has guys in their prime, he has a great kind of up and comer and then rookies that play on the Elevation and Dark teams. But it’s always to build new stars. And I know some people are ‘there’s always so many faces on Dynamite.’ That’s because we want people to be familiar with who these guys and girls are, even if they just appear for a second. ‘Who’s Nick Comoroto?’ You’ll find out over the next few years. Then there’s ‘there’s so many factions!’ Well, to me, I don’t have a problem getting as many people on TV as possible.

“Cause once again, we’re planting seeds so you can see these faces. Some of them will be main eventers, some of them will be middle. Everybody we’ve signed here is here to be a star. We don’t sign people just to sign them. It kind of harkens back to when I first signed with WWE in 1999. Everybody has something. That’s what we want here. We have such a big roster so we try to put as much as we can, so they can get familiar with them. Sammy tonight, he won the main event, so that’s what we want. Shawn Spears never got much of a chance in WWE. Then go through the roster. Wardlow, they had no interest. Hager came with us, FTR came with us. Santana and Ortiz they were begging them to go to WWE, they said no way. Sammy I handpicked him, same thing. We want to be here for the right reasons, because we’re believe in our company, we’re building it together and it really feels that way.

You can watch the full media scrum below.