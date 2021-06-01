One of the biggest surprises from last night’s Stadium Stampede match was the appearance of Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. At the post Double or Nothing media scrum, AEW’s Chris Jericho talked about how much fun it was to involve the NFL coach.

“I think the fact that we both have the same boss who’s probably like ‘come do this'” Jericho said. “He was super awesome and the best part was we said ‘I’m saying holy s--t.’ And I thought ‘he’s going to say no’ and he said ‘that’s great.’ So, once again, I think that’s one of the fun things about, like a great action movie there’s a little levity. And the Urban Meyer scene was great. We played it straight so it’s not, you know, slapstick comedy, ha ha ha. He was one of the highlights for sure. It was a lot of fun.”

Another surprise on last night’s show was the appearance of WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry, who has joined AEW as an analyst for their new show AEW Rampage. Jericho put over Henry as a talent that can help AEW behind the scenes and onscreen as well.

“Super excited to have Mark in,” Jericho said. “Mark made a huge appearance tonight and you’re going to hear everything that he has to say on Friday. He has a lot to say, I know because he never stops talking to me! I think any time we can have a guy with the experience of Mark Henry, both in the ring and outside the ring, it just helps our company. That’s one of the things we need, we needed very much when we first started. It was basically me and Dustin Rhodes and Dean Malenko as the guys who had some actual decades of experience on live TV.

“Here we are a year and a half later and part of our guys and girls are still learning. So having a guy like Mark come in is the same as having a guy like Paul Wight come in. He can do anything behind the scenes, he can do anything in front of the scenes. He can talk. Maybe one day he’ll put on the kneepads and the boots and come out and wrestle again, I don’t know. Any time we can have some one like Mark, quality person and quality performer, it makes us a better company.”

You can watch the full media scrum below.