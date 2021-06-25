WWE SmackDown Superstar Bayley held a Twitter Q&A on Thursday and caught the attention of former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Punk indirectly asked Bayley if she would be interested in wrestling his wife, AJ Lee.

#DearBayley if you could wrestle one person who lives in my house, who would it be?

In her response, Bayley said she would wrestle AJ provided the winner gets to take Larry, Punk and Lee’s dog, on a walk.

Ah my precious heart couldn’t leave you all hanging, so I’ll pick a random to answer!…………. @CMPunk what a lucky coincidence!!!! I would choose @TheAJMendez – winner gets to take cute man Larry on a walk!!!!!

Punk deleted his post, a screengrab of which can be seen below.

Lee defended her WWE Divas Championship against Bayley on the July 11, 2013 episode of NXT. It was the only time the two women ever squared off in WWE. Lee hasn’t wrestled for WWE since March 2015.

As noted earlier, Bayley will team up with Seth Rollins to face Cesaro and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair in a Mixed Tag Team Match on tonight’s episode of SmackDown.