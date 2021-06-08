As a special guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, CM Punk spoke about Roman Reigns and his current run as WWE Universal Champion.

Punk praised Reigns, saying he believes that Reigns is the best wrestler in the WWE, although it took WWE too long to get to this point him. Punk noted organic stories are the best in wrestling and that’s what you’re getting right now with Reigns.

“A lot of the times the best stuff you also just got to go with the flow with it,” Punk said. “I’ll use Roman Reigns as an example because if we’re talking about good stuff, if the WWE does anything good, this is the one thing they’re doing right right now is Roman Reigns. His character work, his in-ring stuff, it’s all great.

“But I feel like classic WWE, they’re always 5 years, 10 years late. This is something that they should’ve done originally because they tried so hard to get this guy over as a baby face and they gave him x amount of [WrestleMania] main events and said this is the guy, this is the guy and he never really had his moments until now.”

WWE is reportedly working to have John Cena face Roman Reigns at this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view which on Saturday, August 21st. Punk continued to talk about Reigns and his struggle throughout his first run with WWE, saying that he might have needed to experience the ups and the downs to get to this point in his career.

“Maybe he needed that adversity and that backlash to finally be this guy but this is the one thing they’re doing right,” Punk said. “What can you say bad about what Roman Reigns is doing right now? He’s far and away the best guy they have. When you talk about storylines, in-ring work and all that stuff, right now he’s the total package. For the first time in his career, and I’m not being mean to Roman Reigns, I just feel like he’s finally where they pushed him to be, it just took a minute.”

Punk recently took to Twitter to criticize WWE, which was on the same that the company released several big names.

