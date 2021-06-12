As a special guest on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, CM Punk spoke about his relationship with co-host of the show Lars Frederiksen, who is an American musician, singer and songwriter namely known for his lead role as a member of both “Lars Frederiksen and The Bastards” and “The Old Firm Casuals.” Punk described how they first met during his time in WWE when he was living in Philadelphia in 2004 and shared how they became close friends.

“I remember I was walking up the ramp and [Lars] was right there and [was] like ‘CM Punk’ and I was like ‘Lars Frederiksen’,” Punk said. “It sounds corny, but it’s the Step Brothers movie where it’s like ‘Did we just become best friends?’ That’s essentially how it happened. I grew up listening to Lars’ music and you find out that this guy that for better or worse loves pro wrestling and god dammit [I’m] a pro wrestler. The synergy was there and we hit off and stayed in contact. The rest, as they say, is history. Any time I was in San Francisco, stay at Lars’ house, anytime Lars is in Chicago he stays here. It’s a damn fine partnership.”

While on the show, CM Punk also talked about Roman Reigns’ current run in WWE. Punk named Reigns as “far and away” the best guy in WWE right now but was critical about the fact that it took WWE around 5-10 years of pushing him as the top baby face to realize he needed to be a heel.

Knowing someone of Lars Frederiksen’s popularity, Punk also described how he was introduced to one of Lars’ close personal friends, Robin Williams. Famously known for his improvisational skills and voice-acting in memorable roles such as the voice of the Genie in Aladdin, Williams introduced himself to Punk by performing a splash on the former WWE Champion while he was sleeping.

“Lars was very good friends with Robin Wiliams and there’s one time I was sleeping upstairs in Lars’ house,” Punk said. “I like to sleep, ladies and gentlemen. To this day, if I don’t have to get up and do anything, I don’t have to set an alarm, I just sleep until I wake up. I was doing that at Lars’ and I woke up because somebody had jumped on top of me as I was sleeping. As I wake up and I turn around I’m like ‘It’s f***ing Robin Williams.’ What do you do? This is the first time I’ve ever met Robin Williams. I think as the story goes, he was like ‘CM Punk? The wrestler? He’s sleeping upstairs right now?’ And Lars was like yeah, and Robin being who Robin is, he was like ‘F*** yeah, let’s Jimmy Superfly Snuka this motherf***er.’

“He runs up and he splashes me in the bed, I wake up and I immediately think it’s Lars so I just start charging after him. Half way through running the down the stairs I’m like I’m pretty sure that’s Robin Williams but I don’t give a f***, f*** this motherf***er now. I half a** tackle Robin Williams, he’s like trying to run out to the street and I just picked him up and I’m airplane spinning Robin Williams. I put him down and he’s like ‘I got to go,’ and he just like f***s off, runs away and I’m standing there like that’s the damndest way to wake up. I remember walking back into the house and being like ‘Was that Robin Williams? Alright cool. Very cool.’ Nobody else in the world has that story.”

