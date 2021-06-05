As noted, Andrade El Idolo made his AEW debut on last night’s episode of Dynamite. This afternoon a fan asked Cody Rhodes how he felt about the former WWE Superstar joining AEW.

The former TNT Champion replied that he was excited and that it was a “big signing by Tony Khan.”

His full tweet was the following, “Well dressed man Big signing by Tony – Andrade is a stud and I’m excited to see him in AEW.”

Cody also answered a question about how he felt after Anthony Ogogo knocked him out. Ogogo and QT Marshall defeated Cody and Lee Johnson last night on Dynamite.

The AEW EVP replied, “Just embarrassed – never fun looking up at the lights Cautionary tale: when ogogo learns to fully wrestle, combined with his punching power, we are all screwed.”

Below are his tweets:

