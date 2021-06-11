AEW star Cody Rhodes has made it clear that Negative One [Brodie Lee Jr.] is the leader of The Dark Order.

While replying to a fan, who brought up the idea of either Aleister Black or Braun Strowman taking over as the leader of the AEW faction, Rhodes tweeted the following on Thursday:

Those guys are both bad asses – BUT Negative One is the leader of The Dark Order

Strowman and Black were released by WWE earlier this month. Presently serving their 90-day non-compete clauses, both wrestlers will be eligible to sign with AEW or another promotion on Tuesday, August 31.

Earlier on Thursday, Strowman dismissed reports that he’s charging a hefty sum to appear at indie events. The Monster Among Men confirmed that he has yet to speak to any promoters regarding bookings.

Meanwhile, PWInsider reported earlier this week that there has been talk within WWE to bring back Black to the company. The report noted that some officials believe Black was cut prematurely.

See below for Cody’s tweet: