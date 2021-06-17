AEW President Tony Khan announced Wednesday that AEW will make its NYC debut on Wednesday, Sept. 22 with a live episode of AEW Dynamite.

Khan informed that the show will take place at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium, a tennis stadium with a capacity of just under 24,000.

The news led to a lot of AEW stars posting their reactions via Twitter.

Cody Rhodes wrote “N Y C” along with a picture of Arthur Ashe Stadium. A fan responded to Rhodes and questioned AEW’s ability to sell 24,000 tickets.

Rhodes responded with the following:

I’ve been told this before.

Meanwhile, Eddie Kingston was particularly thrilled at the news of an AEW show coming to his hometown.

As noted earlier at this link, Chris Jericho said that traveling to NYC will vindicate AEW as “the coolest wrestling company in the world today.”

See below for the tweets: