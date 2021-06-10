Ariane Andrew (fka WWE’s Cameron) released a new music video for her song “Born With It.”

The song was remixed by Damon Sharpe, who is an award-winning music producer for Ariana Grande, Destiny’s Child, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

Andrew most recently appeared on The Wrestling Inc. Daily this past February, where she spoke about Vince McMahon, WWE Superstar Naomi, and much more.

You can see Andrew’s other work on her YouTube channel, and also check out the “Born With It” music video below. (Note: NSFW)