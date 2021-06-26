Franky Monet has been one of the most highly-touted NXT signings in recent memory. The former Taya Valkyrie joined the black and yellow brand after nearly a decade in prominent promotions like AAA and Impact Wrestling, collecting gold just about everywhere she went.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on the Wrestling Inc. Daily, Monet detailed what made her make the leap to WWE.

“WWE has always been where I wanted to be. I mean, it’s WWE,” Monet said. “We all grew up with it. We all watched our favorite stars. We all aspired to be like them. I wanted to be like Lita, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and Victoria. That’s who I wanted to be. I just always knew that’s where I needed to end up.”

Even though WWE has always been her dream, Monet admitted she got cold feet when the free agency period came around.

“When my contract [with Impact Wrestling] was coming up, it was hard,” Monet said. “I was scared. Like, I’ve been signed to these companies with television for more than nine years, from AAA to Lucha Underground and then Impact. Most of my career was spent on TV, and for the first time in eight, nine years I was going to be a free agent, and that was terrifying, but I also knew I had to bet on myself. I know that that’s like a corny thing to say, but I just knew I deserved this. I know I’m good enough. I know this is where I’m meant to be. Thankfully it worked out. I was just praying to all the Lucha libre gods that my dream could finally come true, and it did.”

Now that Monet is in WWE, she pointed to the coaches at the Performance Center and her husband, John Morrison, as people she’s thrilled to work with.

“I’m just so excited to be there and be learning from all these people,” Monet said. “And being able to work with my husband again because John went back obviously the year before. It’s just an incredible feeling to be reunited with him, working under the same umbrella, and finally being a part of the WWE Universe.”

Speaking of Morrison, the Monet praised her husband for his current main roster run alongside The Miz.

“His true form of Johnny Drip Drip,” Monet said. “He is just doing his thing. I agree, he just looks like he’s having so much fun and being creative and has such a calm level of confidence. It makes me super excited, super proud as his wife. Also, just as his best friend and seeing my best friend so happy in his work. He’s been so supportive.

“All the times I questioned myself as to if I’d ever be in WWE, he was always my number one supporter and cheerleader. He was there backstage at NXT for my debut. We’re just constantly pushing each other, and it’s just great to see us thriving in this environment together again.”

“Unchained” featuring Taya Valkyrie (aka Franky Monet) will be released On Demand on July 2. You can follow Franky on Twitter @FrankyMonetWWE. You can find the full audio and video from her conversation with Nick via the embedded players below:

