On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman got a chance to chat with former WWE video producer Giancarlo Dittamo. Dittamo was part of the recent run of cuts made by WWE.

Dittamo directed some well received documentary pieces including Liv Forever (Liv Morgan’s WWE Network doc) and the upcoming Superfan: The Story of Vladimir (WWE’s first-ever official Superfan). It was considered a stunning exit, and Dittamo was called a “genius” by one WWE staffer who survived this week’s cuts.

Dittamo commented on his release, and Waltman added in some words of encouragement.

“It wasn’t just me. It was a lot of people, and it was a decision that’s made probably to benefit business and stuff,” Dittamo noted. “I’m just looking forward. I’m looking forward to what’s next. I’ve just been really positive. These past few weeks, people just said some really beautiful things to me. You kind of can’t be down about it when you hear these things.”

“I mentioned this to somebody else who I’m pretty tight with that got released in that same time period as you,” Waltman added. “I just said, ‘hey man, I was pissed when I got fired, when I got let go, when Eric [Bischoff] fired me by FedEx. I was pissed off about that, but I knew once I got over feeling shi**y about that, I got over it quick because I knew there was a lot waiting for me.’ It was doing me a favor, honestly, but it still didn’t feel good, so I can imagine you might still have some of that.

“Yeah, there was a lot of things I still wanted to do there,” Dittamo admitted. “Hopefully, I’ll still be able to do them now.”

“Trust me, that’s not the last. Unless you turn them down, they’ll be calling you again,” Waltman assured. “I’m always right about that s**t.”

“I mean, it’s wrestling,” Dittamo stated. “Everything has to come full circle. That’s just how it works.”

“There’s no one that I’ve told that to that didn’t end up back (in WWE),” Waltman said.

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Thursday morning on all major podcast platforms and in video form at YouTube.com/XPac Thursdays at 3 pm EST!