Ringside Collectibles revealed on Monday that AEW star Hikaru Shida’s action figure topped the Top 10 list of Best Sellers this past week.

Reacting to the news, Shida posted a videoclip of her cat, Ruta, playing with and chewing on the head of the action figure. Shida could be heard yelling in the background, trying to get her cat to stop.

She wrote the following caption:

I highly recommend to get this and take photos with your pets. Then… It happens….

#AEW #AEWUnrivaled #HolyShida #HolyRuta

Earlier on Monday, Shida also showed off her new look during her victory against Diamante on AEW Dark: Elevation [Full Results Here]. As seen in the photos below, the former AEW Women’s World Champion is now sporting short hair. Last week, she teased changing up her look when she tweeted a photo of some hair on the floor.

Shida did not appear on last week’s AEW Friday Night Dynamite, less than a week after losing her title to Britt Baker at Double or Nothing.

See below for the tweets:

New Shida is here 🔥 ※Don’t use this pic for your profile etc. without editing for making clear it’s me🙏

※この写真をこのままプロフィール等に使用するのはご遠慮ください🙏#NewProfiePic #新しいプロフィール画像 pic.twitter.com/sJ2S21Tsem — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) June 8, 2021