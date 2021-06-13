Kenny Omega defeated Moose at tonight’s Impact Wrestling Against All Odds to retain the Impact World Championship.

Near the end of the match, the referee got knocked out and the Young Bucks jumped in to help take down Moose with superkicks and a BTE Trigger. Matt and Nick Jackson helped lift Moose up on Omega’s shoulders for the one winged angel and the win.

On the most recent episode of Impact, a summit was held between AEW President Tony Khan, Impact EVP Scott D’Amore, and Omega’s manager, Don Callis. The trio decided to add a Slammiversary stipulation to Omega vs. Moose where the winner faces Sami Callihan.

After the title match, the lights went out and Callihan appeared in the ring. He took out Matt and Nick Jackson with a baseball bat. He went to beat up Omega, but Callis got on the mic and told him he’s the boss and Sami couldn’t hurt his family.

Callis then fired Callihan from Impact Wrestling. D’Amore (who was also on commentary) argued with Callis as the two went to the back. This swerve now puts into question the title match between Omega and Callihan at Slammiversary on July 17.

Tonight’s title match was also held from AEW’s home, Daily’s Place. The rest of the show aired from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

