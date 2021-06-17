After a turbulent ending at Against All Odds this past Saturday, we’ll find out where Sami Callihan’s position in the company stands tonight on Impact Wrestling.

Last Saturday, Moose was cheated out of the main event for the Unified Impact World Championship as Kenny Omega’s allies, The Young Bucks, came to the champion’s aid to help him retain his prized possession. Minutes later, Callihan made his way out to even the odds against Omega and his minions. Because Callihan disobeyed his word of not appearing at Daily’s Place, he was ousted from his job with Impact by one of the Executive Vice Presidents, Don Callis.

Just days before Against All Odds, the other EVP of Impact, Scott D’Amore, announced that whoever won Saturday’s title matchup would put their title on the line against Callihan at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17. With The Draw terminated from the company, is Callihan’s dreams of possibly becoming the two-time World Champion gone for good?

Also scheduled for tonight’s show:

* The fallout from Against All Odds

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Rhino

If Kojima wins, he and Eddie Edwards will receive a future Impact World Tag Team Title match

* X-Division Champion Josh Alexander vs. Madman Fulton in a non-title match

* TJP vs. Black Taurus

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Rachael Ellering

* Steve Maclin (fka Steve Cutler) will make his Impact debut

* Jake Something vs. Daivari will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.

Be sure to join our live coverage of Impact Wrestling tonight at 8 PM ET!