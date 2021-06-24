Tonight, on Impact Wrestling, Satoshi Kojima and Eddie Edwards will put their strong style offense to the test as they challenge Violent By Design’s Joe Doering and Deaner for the Impact World Tag Team Championship.

Last week, Kojima punched his ticket for this title match by defeating Rhino in their main event matchup. Now, Kojima will have a chance to redeem his loss to Doering from Against All Odds and possibly take his title, too. It’ll be anyone’s game tonight.

Also set for tonight’s show, the Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo will face Susan in a non-title match. Former friends turned foes Purrazzo proclaimed she is tired of being around runner-ups after Susan and Kimber Lee came up short against Fire ‘N Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) for the Knockouts Tag Team Championship at Against All Odds. Will Purrazzo prove her point, or will Susan shut The Virtuosa down?

Below is the official card for tonight’s show:

* Impact World Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (Joe Doering & Deaner) (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima & Eddie Edwards

* Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susan in a non-title match

* Knockouts Tag Champion Kiera Hogan vs. Rosemary

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Petey Williams & Trey Miguel

* Decay (Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus) vs. TJP & Fallah Bahh will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET!