Tonight on Impact Wrestling, two of the company’s most powerful players will clash as Sami Callihan takes on Moose.

Although they’re on the same page to bring the World Championship back to its rightful home, they are as different as night and day. Last week was a prime example of that. While both men were too focused on outshining the other, they lost sight during their tag team match and fell to The Good Brothers. Now, their legacies are on the line. Who will come out the worthy victor, and will the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega observe this matchup closely and keep tally?

Also set for tonight’s show, New Japan star Satoshi Kojima will square off with Violent By Design’s Deaner. Last week, Kojima called his shot by challenging Joe Doering to a match at Against All Odds. With their match now set, Kojima is determined to take down all of Doering’s allies in the process. Can Kojima conquer the start of his goal tonight?

Preceding tonight’s flagship show, Josh Alexander and TJP will make history in a first-ever 60-Minute Iron Man Match for the X-Division Championship on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET. This will be Alexander’s second title defense since winning it at Rebellion. Can “The Walking Weapon” retain against the former two-time champion?

Below is the full card for tonight’s show:

* Sami Callihan vs. Moose

* Satoshi Kojima vs. Deaner

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship: Fire ‘N Flava (c) (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Tables Match: Jake Something vs. Rohit Raju

* X-Divison Championship/60-Minute Iron Man Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. TJP will kick things off on Before The Impact

Be sure to join our live coverage at a special start time of 7 PM ET!