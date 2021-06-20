Impact stars Jessicka Havok and Sami Callihan got engaged earlier today. Havok posted a photo of the two together with the following caption:

“So, I just ended a live stream of the Mothman statue at the Mothman museum, just to have Sami on one knee when I turned around. I almost couldn’t believe it. I am so overwhelmed with happiness. I didn’t know how to react, so I started crying. Lol, tears of joy. I don’t know what to say. P.S. I said ‘yes.'”

Today is also Havok’s birthday.

Callihan is scheduled to face Impact World Champion Kenny Omega at Slammiversary on July 17.

Wrestling Inc. sends our best to the happy couple!