After having his job reinstated on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, Sami Callihan will now officially challenge Kenny Omega for the Impact World Championship at Slammiversary on Saturday, July 17.

Towards the end of tonight’s program, the representative of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, the multinational media company that acquires Impact Wrestling, asked wrestling legend Tommy Dreamer to represent them on their behalf. When Dreamer came out, he informed Executive Vice Presidents Scott D’Amore and Don Callis that Anthem has reinstated Callihan’s position with the company. But tempers exploded when Dreamer then delivered the bad news that Callis’ job as EVP was terminated.

Furious by Anthem’s decision, Callis headed to the back and ran right into Callihan. Callihan – with a vicious smile on his face – promised Callis that come July 17, he was going to “bash Kenny Omega’s brains in” and make Callis watch in horror.

Last Saturday at Against All Odds, Callis fired Callihan, who appeared at Daily’s Place following Moose and Omega’s main event title match. Concerned Callihan was going to hurt Omega and The Young Bucks, Callis immediately rushed down near the ring and ousted Callihan from his position on Impact. Now that he’s reinstated, all bets are on for Callihan to possibly reclaim his former title.

Callihan is a former Impact World Champion. He won it from Brian Cage on October 25, 2019. He held the title for 79 days before losing it to Tessa Blanchard, who became the first female in company history to carry the world title.

Speaking of Slammiversay, the Ultimate X will return next month, as Josh Alexander puts his X-Division Championship on the line against Trey Miguel, Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Rohit Raju, and Petey Williams. Also, Moose and Chris Sabin will square off in singles action after a violent confrontation on tonight’s show.

Below is the updated card for Slammiversary:

Impact World Championship:

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Sami Callihan

Ultimate X for the X-Division Championship:

Josh Alexander (c) vs. Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Rohit Raju vs. Petey Williams

Moose vs. Chris Sabin

Slammiversay will be available on FITE TV and traditional pay-per-view on Saturday, July 17.