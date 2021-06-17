WWE RAW Superstar Jaxson Ryker took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he plans on pursuing the WWE United States Championship.

Ryker, a United States Marine Corp veteran, tweeted:

Us champ sounds good

Sheamus, the reigning United States Champion, did not appear on this week’s RAW after recently undergoing a repair procedure to fix his broken nose. However, the Celtic Warrior appeared wearing a face protector on last week’s RAW to further his feud with Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo, who fought to a double count out in their No. 1 contender’s match for Sheamus’ title. After the match, Sheamus mocked both Carrillo and Ricochet from the commentary booth.

Meanwhile, Ryker won his singles match against Elias on this week’s RAW after Elis intentionally got himself counted out. It appears the rivalry between the former tag team partners is far from over, and Ryker would have to wait a while before getting his opportunity at the United States Title.

